CATHY HEITING QUINTET rouge belle de mai, 21 janvier 2023, Marseille.

CATHY HEITING QUINTET Samedi 21 janvier, 21h00 rouge belle de mai

12€

♫♫♫

rouge belle de mai 47 rue Fortuné Jourdan, 13003 Marseille Marseille 3e Arrondissement Marseille 13003 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXZKGg2K7IE Site : https://www.cathyheiting.com/cathy-heiting-quintet/ Ouverture à 19h30 – Restauration 10E/12E Concert à 21h – PAF 12E

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-01-21T21:00:00+01:00

2023-01-21T23:30:00+01:00

