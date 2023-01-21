CATHY HEITING QUINTET rouge belle de mai Marseille
CATHY HEITING QUINTET rouge belle de mai, 21 janvier 2023, Marseille.
CATHY HEITING QUINTET Samedi 21 janvier, 21h00 rouge belle de mai
12€
rouge belle de mai 47 rue Fortuné Jourdan, 13003 Marseille Marseille 3e Arrondissement Marseille 13003 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

Cathy Heiting Quintet
Cathy Heiting : Chant, Composition
Ugo Lemarchand : Saxophone, Piano, Composition
Renaud Matchoulian : Guitare
Jean-François Merlin : Contrebasse
Samuel Bobin : Batterie

www.cathyheiting.com
Site : https://www.cathyheiting.com/cathy-heiting-quintet/
Ouverture à 19h30 – Restauration 10E/12E
Concert à 21h – PAF 12E
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-01-21T21:00:00+01:00
2023-01-21T23:30:00+01:00