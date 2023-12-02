Téléthon à Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac
Téléthon à Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac, 2 décembre 2023, Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac.
Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac,Dordogne
Téléthon toute la journée à Rouufignac. De nombreuses animations et activités vous attendent !.
2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 17:00:00. EUR.
Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac 24580 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Telethon all day in Rouufignac. Lots of entertainment and activities await you!
Telemaratón todo el día en Rouufignac. Le esperan numerosas animaciones y actividades
Téléthon den ganzen Tag in Rouufignac. Zahlreiche Animationen und Aktivitäten warten auf Sie!
Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT Lascaux-Dordogne, Vallée Vézère