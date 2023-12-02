Téléthon à Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac, 2 décembre 2023, Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac.

Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac,Dordogne

Téléthon toute la journée à Rouufignac. De nombreuses animations et activités vous attendent !.

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 17:00:00. EUR.

Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac 24580 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Telethon all day in Rouufignac. Lots of entertainment and activities await you!

Telemaratón todo el día en Rouufignac. Le esperan numerosas animaciones y actividades

Téléthon den ganzen Tag in Rouufignac. Zahlreiche Animationen und Aktivitäten warten auf Sie!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT Lascaux-Dordogne, Vallée Vézère