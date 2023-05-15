1908 – 1988 : Les 80 premières années du golf féminin français 336 route du puridier, 15 mai 2023, Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac.

Exposition sur les 80 premières années du Golf féminin français, organisée au Golf du Sorbier par l’association Sorb’act..

2023-05-15 à 2023-10-15

336 route du puridier
Golf du Sorbier

Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac
24580
Dordogne
Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Exhibition on the first 80 years of French women’s golf, organized at the Sorbier Golf Club by the Sorb’act association.

Exposición sobre los 80 primeros años del golf femenino francés, organizada por la asociación Sorb’act en el Golf du Sorbier.

Ausstellung über die ersten 80 Jahre des französischen Frauengolfs, organisiert im Golf du Sorbier von der Vereinigung Sorb’act.

