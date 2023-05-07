La côte Ste-Catherine, quelle Histoire ! Rue Henry Rivière Rouen
On apprécie souvent son panorama, mais la connaît-on vraiment ? Entre forts et monastères, la colline Sainte-Catherine vous livre une part de ses secrets historiques, lors d’une visite guidée.
Rendez-vous : Cimetière du Mont-Gargan, rue Henri Rivière, Rouen
Gratuit. Réservation obligatoire : https://my.weezevent.com/la-cote-sainte-catherine-quelle-histoire.
2023-05-07 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-07 12:00:00. .
Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie
We often appreciate its panorama, but do we really know it? Between forts and monasteries, the Sainte-Catherine hill reveals some of its historical secrets during a guided tour.
Meeting point : Mont-Gargan Cemetery, rue Henri Rivière, Rouen
Free of charge. Reservation required: https://my.weezevent.com/la-cote-sainte-catherine-quelle-histoire
A menudo apreciamos su panorama, pero ¿la conocemos realmente? Entre fuertes y monasterios, la colina de Santa Catalina desvela algunos de sus secretos históricos durante una visita guiada.
Punto de encuentro: Cementerio de Mont-Gargan, rue Henri Rivière, Ruán
Visita gratuita. Reserva obligatoria: https://my.weezevent.com/la-cote-sainte-catherine-quelle-histoire
Wir schätzen oft seine Aussicht, aber kennen wir ihn wirklich? Zwischen Festungen und Klöstern gibt der Katharinenhügel bei einer geführten Tour einen Teil seiner historischen Geheimnisse preis.
Treffpunkt: Friedhof Mont-Gargan, rue Henri Rivière, Rouen
Kostenlos. Reservierung erforderlich: https://my.weezevent.com/la-cote-sainte-catherine-quelle-histoire
Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité