Concert – Da Capo Duo 28 Rue de la République, 21 avril 2023, Rouen.

Rachael (voix/flûte) et Bernardo (guitare/harmonica/percussion) vous embarquent dans un voyage musical à travers les grandes époques musicales et les continents.

Ils revisitent avec leur patte personnelle et un plaisir toujours renouvelé les standards, très ou moins connus, du jazz, de la chanson française, de la pop music, du rock, de la bossa nova, du swing, des airs latinos… une véritable et envoûtante balade musicale dans l’espace et le temps, à travers des morceaux d’anthologie !

Parmi les reprises vous trouverez du Billie Holiday, Blossom Dearie, Charles Trenet, Serge Gainsbourg, Charles Aznavour, Compay Segundo, Simón Diaz, Carlos Santana, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, The Doors, The Clash, Blondie, Britney Spears, The White Stripes, Stromae et beaucoup, beaucoup plus à la sauce Da Capo, bien sûr !.

2023-04-21 à 11:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-21 21:00:00. .

28 Rue de la République

Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Rachael (voice/flute) and Bernardo (guitar/harmonica/percussion) take you on a musical journey through the great musical eras and continents.

They revisit with their personal touch and an always renewed pleasure the standards, very or less known, of the jazz, the French song, the pop music, the rock, the bossa nova, the swing, the latino airs… a true and bewitching musical stroll in space and time, through pieces of anthology!

Among the covers you will find Billie Holiday, Blossom Dearie, Charles Trenet, Serge Gainsbourg, Charles Aznavour, Compay Segundo, Simón Diaz, Carlos Santana, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, The Doors, The Clash, Blondie, Britney Spears, The White Stripes, Stromae and much, much more Da Capo style, of course!

Rachael (voz/flauta) y Bernardo (guitarra/armónica/percusión) te llevan en un viaje musical a través de las grandes épocas y continentes musicales.

Revisitan con su toque personal y con un placer siempre renovado los estándares, muy o menos conocidos, del jazz, la canción francesa, la música pop, el rock, la bossa nova, el swing, las melodías latinas… ¡un auténtico y hechizante paseo musical en el espacio y el tiempo, a través de piezas de antología!

Entre las versiones encontrará a Billie Holiday, Blossom Dearie, Charles Trenet, Serge Gainsbourg, Charles Aznavour, Compay Segundo, Simón Diaz, Carlos Santana, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, The Doors, The Clash, Blondie, Britney Spears, The White Stripes, Stromae y mucho, mucho más al estilo Da Capo, ¡por supuesto!

Rachael (Gesang/Flöte) und Bernardo (Gitarre/Harmonika/Percussion) nehmen Sie mit auf eine musikalische Reise durch die großen musikalischen Epochen und Kontinente.

Sie interpretieren mit ihrer persönlichen Note und immer wieder neuem Vergnügen bekannte und weniger bekannte Standards aus Jazz, französischem Chanson, Popmusik, Rock, Bossa Nova, Swing und Latin… Ein wahrhaft fesselnder musikalischer Spaziergang durch Raum und Zeit, mit Stücken aus der Anthologie!

Unter den Coverversionen finden Sie Billie Holiday, Blossom Dearie, Charles Trenet, Serge Gainsbourg, Charles Aznavour, Compay Segundo, Simón Diaz, Carlos Santana, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, The Doors, The Clash, Blondie, Britney Spears, The White Stripes, Stromae und natürlich noch viel, viel mehr Da Capo-Songs!

