IPSA is very excited to participate in the upcoming #EAIE conference (EAIE: European Association for International Education) in #Rotterdam from September 26 to 29!

This will be a great opportunity to meet some of IPSA partner universities and strengthen the ties, but also to develop fruitful collaborations with new ones!

See you there!

Founded more than 60 years ago, IPSA is an aeronautical and space systems engineering school located in Paris and Toulouse. IPSA offers to its students a 5 years graduate education program. Today IPSA claims more than ever its vocation as a specialist school in the sector. To assert its place and develop its knowledge of the area, it has built over the years solid and long-lasting partnerships with companies in the air & space industry, both at civil and military levels. In line with the big decision-makers of the sector, the school proposes training in touch with the expectations of the market, allowing students to enter into a high level of active life while fulfilling their passion for aeronautics and space.

