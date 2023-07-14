Brenn’storming #2 H2zoo Expédition Rosnay
Brenn’storming #2 H2zoo Expédition Rosnay, 14 juillet 2023, Rosnay.
Rosnay,Indre
festival House – Techno – Trance & more. Show Mapping / Show lights / Full déco..
Vendredi 2023-07-14 14:00:00 fin : 2023-07-16 . 30 EUR.
Rosnay 36300 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
festival House – Techno – Trance & more. Show Mapping / Show lights / Full deco.
house – Techno – Trance y más festival. Show Mapping / Show lights / Decoración completa.
festival House – Techno – Trance & more. Show Mapping / Show lights / Full deco.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-18 par Destination Brenne