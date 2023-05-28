CONCERT ”LE RYTHME DE NOTRE COEUR” L’engayresque, 28 mai 2023, Roqueredonde.

À l’occasion de l’événement “ Le rythme de notre cœur”: rencontres artistiques sur notre chemin spirituel, le temple bouddhiste de LérabLing propose un concert électro-acoustique..

2023-05-28 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-28 18:00:00. EUR.

L’engayresque

Roqueredonde 34650 Hérault Occitanie



On the occasion of the event ? The rhythm of our heart: artistic encounters on our spiritual path, the Buddhist temple of Lerab Ling proposes an electro-acoustic concert.

Con motivo del evento ? El ritmo de nuestro corazón: encuentros artísticos en nuestro camino espiritual, el templo budista Lerab Ling ofrece un concierto electroacústico.

Anlässlich der Veranstaltung ? Der Rhythmus unseres Herzens: Künstlerische Begegnungen auf unserem spirituellen Weg » veranstaltet der buddhistische Tempel von Lerabling ein elektroakustisches Konzert.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC