Caves Papillon – Journées Européennes du Patrimoine Roquefort-sur-Soulzon, 12 juillet 2023, Roquefort-sur-Soulzon.

Roquefort-sur-Soulzon,Aveyron

Entreprise fabriquant le roquefort « Papillon » dans le respect de la tradition comme l’exige l’appellation d’origine et les coutumes ancestrales..

Roquefort-sur-Soulzon 12250 Aveyron Occitanie



This Company manufactures the Papillon Roquefort cheese in accordance with the specification for the designation of origin (l’appellation d’origine) and with respect to the long tradition of the ancestral customs.

Empresa productora de queso Roquefort « Papillon » según la tradición exigida por la denominación de origen y las costumbres ancestrales.

Unternehmen, das den Roquefort « Papillon » unter Wahrung der Tradition herstellt, wie es die Ursprungsbezeichnung und die überlieferten Bräuche verlangen.

