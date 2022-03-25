Roots Skanking Session Le Drunken – A la bière Comme à la bière Montreuil Catégories d’évènement: Montreuil

Seine-Saint-Denis

Roots Skanking Session Le Drunken – A la bière Comme à la bière, 25 mars 2022, Montreuil. Roots Skanking Session

Le Drunken – A la bière Comme à la bière, le vendredi 25 mars à 19:30

Africase & No brutality “Roots Skanking Session” (Reggae – Soul – Rub a Dub – Dancehall) Vendredi 25 Mars au Drunken / 19h-00h Featuring: Abandi Minanoh M-Syla LGM Icondemus Outofwater

Entrée Libre

Africase & No brutality Le Drunken – A la bière Comme à la bière 19 rue girard 93100 montreuil Montreuil Bobillot Seine-Saint-Denis

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-03-25T19:30:00 2022-03-25T23:59:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Montreuil, Seine-Saint-Denis Autres Lieu Le Drunken - A la bière Comme à la bière Adresse 19 rue girard 93100 montreuil Ville Montreuil lieuville Le Drunken - A la bière Comme à la bière Montreuil Departement Seine-Saint-Denis

Le Drunken - A la bière Comme à la bière Montreuil Seine-Saint-Denis https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/montreuil/

Roots Skanking Session Le Drunken – A la bière Comme à la bière 2022-03-25 was last modified: by Roots Skanking Session Le Drunken – A la bière Comme à la bière Le Drunken - A la bière Comme à la bière 25 mars 2022 Le Drunken - A la bière Comme à la bière Montreuil Montreuil

Montreuil Seine-Saint-Denis