CONCERT VIENNOIS Rond point du Carré d’As Agde, 14 janvier 2024, Agde.

Agde,Hérault

Concert symphonique , choeurs viennois et chorégraphies..

2024-01-14 15:30:00 fin : 2024-01-14 . .

Rond point du Carré d’As

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



With the Agape Symphony Orchestra, conducted by François Durand, accompanied by the Lory Pérez Company and the 1001 Ladies. Guest conductor, Franck Fontcouberte

Con la Orquesta Sinfónica Agapé, dirigida por François Durand, acompañada por la Compañía Lory Pérez y las 1001 Damas. Director de orquesta invitado, Franck Fontcouberte

Mit dem Agape Symphony Orchestra unter der Leitung von François Durand, begleitet von der Compagnie Lory Pérez und den 1001 Ladies. Gastdirigent, Franck Fontcouberte

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE