Fête locale à Romestaing Romestaing, 21 juillet 2023, Romestaing.

Romestaing,Lot-et-Garonne

Fête de village – Romestaing.

Vendredi : 20h30 – Loto – 43 parties au total

Lots : bons d’achats, jambon, paniers garnis, corbeilles fruits ou légumes.

Grilles 20 lots : 2€ le n°, jambon, paniers garnis + autres divers lots.

1€ le carton, 10€ les 12 ou 2 plaques de 6.

Samedi : 20h – Soirée paëlla, avec la participation de J-M GUILLOT

Sangria, paëlla, fromage, tarte de saison, vin rosé – 16€/8€ – 12 ans

Apportez vos couverts.

Dimanche : 9h – Belote

Lots – nombreux lots de viandes, bouteilles de vin + autres

Aucun perdant..

2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-23 . EUR.

Romestaing 47250 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Village fete – Romestaing.

Friday: 8.30pm – Loto – 43 games in total

Prizes: shopping vouchers, ham, baskets, fruit or vegetable baskets.

Grids 20 lots: 2? the n°, ham, baskets + other various lots.

1? per box, 10? per 12 or 2 plates of 6.

Saturday: 8pm – Paëlla evening, with the participation of J-M GUILLOT

Sangria, paëlla, cheese, seasonal tart, rosé wine – 16?/8? – 12 years old

Bring your own cutlery.

Sunday: 9am – Belote

Prizes – many meat prizes, bottles of wine + others

No losers.

Fiesta del pueblo – Romestaing.

Viernes: 20.30 h – Loto – 43 juegos en total

Premios: vales de compra, jamón, cestas de regalo, cestas de frutas o verduras.

Cuadrículas 20 premios: 2? por número, jamón, cestas + otros premios varios.

1? por caja, 10? por 12 o 2 platos de 6.

Sábado: 20h – Velada de paëlla, con la participación de J-M GUILLOT

Sangría, paëlla, queso, tarta de temporada, vino rosado – 16?/8? – 12 años

Trae tus propios cubiertos.

Domingo: 9h – Belote

Premios – muchos premios de carne, botellas de vino + otros

No hay perdedores.

Dorffest – Romestaing.

Freitag: 20:30 Uhr – Lotto – 43 Spiele insgesamt

Gewinne: Einkaufsgutscheine, Schinken, gefüllte Körbe, Obst- oder Gemüsekörbe.

Gitter 20 Lose: 2? die Nummer, Schinken, gefüllte Körbe + andere verschiedene Lose.

1? pro Karton, 10? pro 12 oder 2 Platten von 6.

Samstag: 20 Uhr – Paella-Abend, mit Beteiligung von J-M GUILLOT

Sangria, Paella, Käse, Saisonkuchen, Roséwein – 16 / 8? – 12 Jahre

Bringen Sie Ihr eigenes Besteck mit.

Sonntag: 9 Uhr – Belote

Gewinne – viele Fleischpreise, Weinflaschen und andere Preise

Keine Verlierer.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne