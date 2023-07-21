Fête locale à Romestaing Romestaing
Fête locale à Romestaing Romestaing, 21 juillet 2023, Romestaing.
Romestaing,Lot-et-Garonne
Fête de village – Romestaing.
Vendredi : 20h30 – Loto – 43 parties au total
Lots : bons d’achats, jambon, paniers garnis, corbeilles fruits ou légumes.
Grilles 20 lots : 2€ le n°, jambon, paniers garnis + autres divers lots.
1€ le carton, 10€ les 12 ou 2 plaques de 6.
Samedi : 20h – Soirée paëlla, avec la participation de J-M GUILLOT
Sangria, paëlla, fromage, tarte de saison, vin rosé – 16€/8€ – 12 ans
Apportez vos couverts.
Dimanche : 9h – Belote
Lots – nombreux lots de viandes, bouteilles de vin + autres
Aucun perdant..
2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-23 . EUR.
Romestaing 47250 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Village fete – Romestaing.
Friday: 8.30pm – Loto – 43 games in total
Prizes: shopping vouchers, ham, baskets, fruit or vegetable baskets.
Grids 20 lots: 2? the n°, ham, baskets + other various lots.
1? per box, 10? per 12 or 2 plates of 6.
Saturday: 8pm – Paëlla evening, with the participation of J-M GUILLOT
Sangria, paëlla, cheese, seasonal tart, rosé wine – 16?/8? – 12 years old
Bring your own cutlery.
Sunday: 9am – Belote
Prizes – many meat prizes, bottles of wine + others
No losers.
Fiesta del pueblo – Romestaing.
Viernes: 20.30 h – Loto – 43 juegos en total
Premios: vales de compra, jamón, cestas de regalo, cestas de frutas o verduras.
Cuadrículas 20 premios: 2? por número, jamón, cestas + otros premios varios.
1? por caja, 10? por 12 o 2 platos de 6.
Sábado: 20h – Velada de paëlla, con la participación de J-M GUILLOT
Sangría, paëlla, queso, tarta de temporada, vino rosado – 16?/8? – 12 años
Trae tus propios cubiertos.
Domingo: 9h – Belote
Premios – muchos premios de carne, botellas de vino + otros
No hay perdedores.
Dorffest – Romestaing.
Freitag: 20:30 Uhr – Lotto – 43 Spiele insgesamt
Gewinne: Einkaufsgutscheine, Schinken, gefüllte Körbe, Obst- oder Gemüsekörbe.
Gitter 20 Lose: 2? die Nummer, Schinken, gefüllte Körbe + andere verschiedene Lose.
1? pro Karton, 10? pro 12 oder 2 Platten von 6.
Samstag: 20 Uhr – Paella-Abend, mit Beteiligung von J-M GUILLOT
Sangria, Paella, Käse, Saisonkuchen, Roséwein – 16 / 8? – 12 Jahre
Bringen Sie Ihr eigenes Besteck mit.
Sonntag: 9 Uhr – Belote
Gewinne – viele Fleischpreise, Weinflaschen und andere Preise
Keine Verlierer.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-07 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne