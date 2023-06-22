Exposition : « Toros l’intemporel » 16 avenue Jean Moulin, 22 juin 2023, Romans-sur-Isère.

Installation immersive dans l’atelier du sculpteur TOROS , dans un esprit de coopération interdisciplinaire , mêlant ARTS-PLASTIQUES ( sculptures , dessins , photos) , EDUCATION MUSICALE ( empreintes sonores , chants) , LETTRES ( textes) , ATELIER SEGPA.

2023-06-22 à ; fin : 2023-06-22 . .

16 avenue Jean Moulin Atelier de sculpture Toros

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Immersive installation in the studio of the sculptor TOROS, in a spirit of interdisciplinary cooperation, mixing PLASTIC ARTS (sculptures, drawings, photos), MUSICAL EDUCATION (sound prints, songs), LETTERS (texts), ATELIER SEGPA

Instalación inmersiva en el estudio del escultor TOROS, en un espíritu de cooperación interdisciplinar, mezclando ARTES PLÁSTICAS (esculturas, dibujos, fotos), EDUCACIÓN MUSICAL (impresiones sonoras, canciones), LETRAS (textos), TALLER DE SEGPA

Immersive Installation im Atelier des Bildhauers TOROS , in einem Geist der interdisziplinären Zusammenarbeit, die PLASTIK-KUNST (Skulpturen, Zeichnungen, Fotos), MUSIKERZIEHUNG (Klangabdrücke, Gesang), LETTERN (Texte), ATELIER SEGPA vermischt

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par Valence Romans Tourisme