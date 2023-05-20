Théâtre : A contre coeur Rue Giraud, 20 mai 2023, Romans-sur-Isère.

L’association Arthémusic vous présente sa nouvelle Pièce de théâtre » A contre coeur » , une pièce inédite qui vous tiendra en haleine !.

2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-20 . .

Rue Giraud Salle Jean Vilar

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



The Arthémusic association presents its new play « A contre coeur », an original play that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

La asociación Arthémusic presenta su nueva obra « A contre coeur », una obra original que le mantendrá en vilo

Die Arthémusic Association präsentiert ihr neues Theaterstück » A contre coeur » , ein unveröffentlichtes Stück, das Sie in Atem halten wird!

