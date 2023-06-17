Festival Les P’tites Bananes La Grange Ouverte, 17 juin 2023, Romagne.

Un festival pour enfants (de 0 à 99 ans) avec au programme :

11h – 12h30 : SUPERLIPO’FÊTE

15h – 16h30 : PETITES HISTOIRES DE GRAND COURAGE

17h30 – 19h00 : OSCAR FOU

19h30 – 21h : BARKET DE FRAISES

D’autres animations sont également prévu sur le site ainsi que buvette et food-truck.

Tarifs : Enfants : 7€, adultes : 3€.

La Grange Ouverte Rue du vigneau

Romagne 86700 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A festival for children (from 0 to 99 years old) with the program :

11am ? 12:30pm: SUPERLIPO?PARTY

15h ? 4:30 pm : LITTLE STORIES OF GREAT COURAGE

17h30 ? 7:00 pm : OSCAR FOU

19h30 ? 9pm : STRAWBERRY BARKET

Other animations are also planned on the site as well as refreshments and food-truck.

Prices : Children : 7?, adults : 3?

Un festival para niños (de 0 a 99 años) con el siguiente programa:

11h ? 12h30: FIESTA SUPERLIPO

15h ? 16h30: PEQUEÑAS HISTORIAS DE GRAN CORAJE

17h30 ? 19h: CRAZY OSCAR

19h30 ? 21h: CESTA DE FRESAS

También están previstas otras animaciones en el recinto, así como refrescos y food-truck.

Precios : Niños : 7?, adultos : 3?

Ein Festival für Kinder (von 0 bis 99 Jahren) mit dem Programm :

11h ? 12h30 : SUPERLIPO?FESTE

15h ? 16.30 Uhr: KLEINE GESCHICHTEN VON GROSSEM MUT?

17h30 ? 19h00 : OSCAR VERRÜCKT

19h30 ? 21 Uhr: BARKET DER ERDBEERE?

Weitere Animationen sind ebenfalls auf dem Gelände vorgesehen, sowie Imbissbuden und Foodtrucks.

Preise: Kinder: 7 Euro, Erwachsene: 3 Euro

