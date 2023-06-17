Festival Les P’tites Bananes La Grange Ouverte
Festival Les P’tites Bananes La Grange Ouverte, 17 juin 2023, Romagne.
Un festival pour enfants (de 0 à 99 ans) avec au programme :
11h – 12h30 : SUPERLIPO’FÊTE
15h – 16h30 : PETITES HISTOIRES DE GRAND COURAGE
17h30 – 19h00 : OSCAR FOU
19h30 – 21h : BARKET DE FRAISES
D’autres animations sont également prévu sur le site ainsi que buvette et food-truck.
Tarifs : Enfants : 7€, adultes : 3€.
La Grange Ouverte Rue du vigneau
Romagne 86700 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
A festival for children (from 0 to 99 years old) with the program :
11am ? 12:30pm: SUPERLIPO?PARTY
15h ? 4:30 pm : LITTLE STORIES OF GREAT COURAGE
17h30 ? 7:00 pm : OSCAR FOU
19h30 ? 9pm : STRAWBERRY BARKET
Other animations are also planned on the site as well as refreshments and food-truck.
Prices : Children : 7?, adults : 3?
Un festival para niños (de 0 a 99 años) con el siguiente programa:
11h ? 12h30: FIESTA SUPERLIPO
15h ? 16h30: PEQUEÑAS HISTORIAS DE GRAN CORAJE
17h30 ? 19h: CRAZY OSCAR
19h30 ? 21h: CESTA DE FRESAS
También están previstas otras animaciones en el recinto, así como refrescos y food-truck.
Precios : Niños : 7?, adultos : 3?
Ein Festival für Kinder (von 0 bis 99 Jahren) mit dem Programm :
11h ? 12h30 : SUPERLIPO?FESTE
15h ? 16.30 Uhr: KLEINE GESCHICHTEN VON GROSSEM MUT?
17h30 ? 19h00 : OSCAR VERRÜCKT
19h30 ? 21 Uhr: BARKET DER ERDBEERE?
Weitere Animationen sind ebenfalls auf dem Gelände vorgesehen, sowie Imbissbuden und Foodtrucks.
Preise: Kinder: 7 Euro, Erwachsene: 3 Euro
