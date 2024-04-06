TROPICAL JINGA Roll’Studio Marseille, samedi 6 avril 2024.

TROPICAL JINGA ♫Hip Hop, New Jazz, Néo Soul♫ Samedi 6 avril, 18h30 Roll’Studio 15€ / adhésion annuelle 3€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-06T18:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T21:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-06T18:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T21:00:00+02:00

Lillie BEAUVALLET chant

Julien JAILLARD Claviers

Florian GIRAUD-HERAUD basse

Zargan STAVRON Batterie

https://youtu.be/GqS_c7XoPAY?si=vAG89XL19XsazVo5

_____________________________________________________________

