Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

TROPICAL JINGA Roll’Studio Marseille

Catégories d’Évènement:
TROPICAL JINGA Roll'Studio Marseille

TROPICAL JINGA Roll’Studio Marseille, samedi 6 avril 2024.

TROPICAL JINGA ♫Hip Hop, New Jazz, Néo Soul♫ Samedi 6 avril, 18h30 Roll’Studio 15€ / adhésion annuelle 3€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-06T18:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T21:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-06T18:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-06T21:00:00+02:00

Lillie BEAUVALLET chant
Julien JAILLARD Claviers
Florian GIRAUD-HERAUD basse
Zargan STAVRON Batterie

https://youtu.be/GqS_c7XoPAY?si=vAG89XL19XsazVo5
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Roll’Studio 17 rue des Muettes 13002 Marseille Marseille 13002 Marseille 2e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « email », « value »: « claire.abram@rollstudio.fr »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Tropical Jinga », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Tropical Jinga Krooh Session (live)n00:00 Tropical Jingan04:34 Unfinished n08:30 SilencennCru00e9dits nChant Lillie BeauvalletnBatterie Zargan Stavron nBasse Florian Giraud-Hu00e9raudnClavier Julien Jaillard nRecord/Mix Damien Giraud-Hu00e9raud / Odyssu00e9e Studio nMastering Denis Rastyron / Studio KnVidu00e9o Marine Sahakian / Mira FilmnnContact booking ntropicaljinga@gmail.com n+33 6 07 68 92 16nn#tropicaljinga #livesession #kroohsession #music #jazz #newjazz #hiphop #neosoul #singer #drummer #bassist #keyboardist #pianist #nordstage3 #jazzbass #shuresm7b #sonyalpha7iii #origami #paperbird #streetwear », « type »: « video », « title »: « Tropical Jinga Krooh Session (live) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/GqS_c7XoPAY/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqS_c7XoPAY », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkiDWbliVsWzEaFYv6jUYXw », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: «  »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/GqS_c7XoPAY?si=vAG89XL19XsazVo5 »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Détails

Date :
6 avril 2024
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Code postal
13002
Lieu
Roll'Studio
Adresse
17 rue des Muettes 13002 Marseille
Ville
Marseille
Departement
Bouches-du-Rhône
Lieu Ville
Roll'Studio Marseille
Latitude
43.298857
Longitude
5.368159
latitude longitude
43.298857;5.368159

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda : Marseille

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099