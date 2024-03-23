CASCINO TRIO Roll’Studio Marseille, samedi 23 mars 2024.

CASCINO TRIO ♫JAZZ♫ Samedi 23 mars, 18h30 Roll’Studio 15€ / adhésion annuelle 3€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-23T18:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T21:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-23T18:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T21:00:00+01:00

Jazz aux sonorités méditerranéennes, latines et africaines.

Patrick CASCINO, Piano

Charly TOMAS, Contrebasse

Luca SCALAMBRINO, Batterie

www.cascino.org

https://youtu.be/6JRGbew9juY

_____________________________________________________________

