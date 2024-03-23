CASCINO TRIO Roll’Studio Marseille, samedi 23 mars 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

CASCINO TRIO ♫JAZZ♫ Samedi 23 mars, 18h30 Roll’Studio 15€ / adhésion annuelle 3€

Jazz aux sonorités méditerranéennes, latines et africaines.
Patrick CASCINO, Piano
Charly TOMAS, Contrebasse
Luca SCALAMBRINO, Batterie
www.cascino.org
https://youtu.be/6JRGbew9juY
Retrouvez l'agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

