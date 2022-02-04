« Role of T Lymphocytes in the immunization and pathophysiology of drug allergies » CHATENAY-MALABRY Clamart
« Role of T Lymphocytes in the immunization and pathophysiology of drug allergies » CHATENAY-MALABRY, 4 février 2022, Clamart.
« Role of T Lymphocytes in the immunization and pathophysiology of drug allergies »
CHATENAY-MALABRY, le vendredi 4 février 2022 à 09:30
Séminaire interne. Châtenay-Malabry.
Joelle DAGHER. Doctorante Équipe 2, dirigée par Marc Pallardy. Séminaire interne. Châtenay-Malabry.
CHATENAY-MALABRY 5, rue JB Clément Clamart Hauts-de-Seine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-02-04T09:30:00 2022-02-04T11:00:00