Marché de Noël Rohaire, 10 décembre 2023, Rohaire.

Rohaire,Eure-et-Loir

Découvrez le marché de Noël où vous aurez la possibilité de participer au jeu concours en achetant auprès d’un exposant de Noël en échange d’un bulletin de participation à mettre dans l’urne. Tirage au sort en fin de journée. Restauration, vin chaud sur place..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. .

Rohaire 28340 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



Discover the Christmas market, where you can take part in the competition by buying from a Christmas stallholder in exchange for a ballot to be placed in the ballot box. Draw at the end of the day. Food and mulled wine available.

Descubra el mercado navideño, donde podrá participar en el concurso comprando en un puesto navideño a cambio de una papeleta para depositar en la urna. Sorteo de premios al final de la jornada. Comida y vino caliente.

Entdecken Sie den Weihnachtsmarkt, wo Sie die Möglichkeit haben, an einem Gewinnspiel teilzunehmen, indem Sie bei einem weihnachtlichen Aussteller etwas kaufen und im Gegenzug einen Teilnahmeschein in die Urne werfen. Verlosung am Ende des Tages. Verpflegung, Glühwein vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT DU PERCHE