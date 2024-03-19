Concert : Renaud Rodez, 19 mars 2024, Rodez.

Rodez,Aveyron

Renaud sera en concert à l’Amphithéâtre, le mardi 19 mars 2024 – 20h00..

2024-03-19 fin : 2024-03-19 . EUR.

Rodez 12000 Aveyron Occitanie



Renaud will be in concert at the Amphitheatre on Tuesday March 19, 2024 – 8:00 pm.

Renaud estará en concierto en el Anfiteatro el martes 19 de marzo de 2024 – 20.00 horas.

Renaud wird am Dienstag, den 19. März 2024 – 20.00 Uhr im Amphitheater ein Konzert geben.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-29 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE RODEZ AGGLOMERATION