RANDO MOSELLE – À VELO, SUR LES TRACES DE VICTOR HUGO Place Baron Charles de Gargan, 27 mai 2023, Rodemack.

À l’occasion du festival Rando Moselle, retrouvez notre parcours connecté : À Velo, Sur Les Traces de Victor Hugo.

Il y a tout juste 150 ans, en 1871, un touriste peu ordinaire a séjourné quelques semaines dans un hôtel d’Altwies, petit bourg à la frontière luxembourgeoise. Ce parcours cyclo-touristique, ponctué d’anecdotes et d’extraits de ses carnets de voyage, rend hommage à Victor Hugo, illustre poète, écrivain et dessinateur.

Comment faire ? Téléchargez gratuitement l’application BALUDIK sur l’App Store* ou Google Play*, activez la localisation de votre smartphone et recherchez les parcours autour de vous, puis téléchargez le parcours souhaité. Vous pourrez ensuite le suivre en mode hors ligne. Sur place, pas de balisage, il suffit de vous laisser guider par Baludik.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-05-27 à ; fin : 2023-05-29 . 0 EUR.

Place Baron Charles de Gargan

Rodemack 57570 Moselle Grand Est



On the occasion of the festival Rando Moselle, find our connected route: À Velo, Sur Les Traces de Victor Hugo.

Just 150 years ago, in 1871, an unusual tourist stayed for a few weeks in a hotel in Altwies, a small town on the Luxembourg border. This tour, punctuated with anecdotes and excerpts from his travel diaries, pays tribute to Victor Hugo, the famous poet, writer and illustrator.

How to do it ? Download the free BALUDIK application from the App Store* or Google Play*, activate your smartphone’s location and search for routes around you, then download the route you want. You can then follow it in offline mode. On the spot, there are no markers, just let Baludik guide you.

Con motivo del festival Rando Moselle, descubra nuestra ruta conectada: À Velo, Sur Les Traces de Victor Hugo.

Hace justo 150 años, en 1871, un turista fuera de lo común se alojó durante unas semanas en un hotel de Altwies, una pequeña ciudad de la frontera luxemburguesa. Este recorrido en bicicleta, salpicado de anécdotas y extractos de sus diarios de viaje, rinde homenaje a Victor Hugo, ilustre poeta, escritor y dibujante.

¿Cómo hacerlo? Descarga la aplicación gratuita BALUDIK en App Store* o Google Play*, activa la localización de tu smartphone y busca rutas a tu alrededor, después descarga la ruta que desees. Después podrás seguirla en modo offline. En el sitio, no hay marcadores, solo deja que Baludik te guíe.

Anlässlich des Festivals Rando Moselle finden Sie hier unseren Online-Radweg: À Velo, Sur Les Traces de Victor Hugo (Auf den Spuren von Victor Hugo).

Vor 150 Jahren, im Jahr 1871, übernachtete ein ungewöhnlicher Tourist für einige Wochen in einem Hotel in Altwies, einem kleinen Ort an der luxemburgischen Grenze. Diese Radtour mit Anekdoten und Auszügen aus seinen Reisetagebüchern ist eine Hommage an Victor Hugo, den berühmten Dichter, Schriftsteller und Zeichner.

Wie kann man das tun? Laden Sie die kostenlose BALUDIK-App aus dem App Store* oder von Google Play* herunter, aktivieren Sie die Standortbestimmung Ihres Smartphones und suchen Sie nach Routen in Ihrer Umgebung. Anschließend können Sie sie im Offline-Modus verfolgen. Vor Ort gibt es keine Markierungen, lassen Sie sich einfach von Baludik führen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS