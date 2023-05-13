BOURSE AUX LIVRES Foyer Socioculturel, 13 mai 2023, .

Romans, BD et autres contes d’aventure seront mis à l’honneur lors de la bourse aux livres organisée par la bibliothèque de Rodemack.

À tous les amateurs, de lecture, petits ou grands, vous pourrez certainement y trouver votre bonheur.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-05-13 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 16:00:00. 0 EUR.

Foyer Socioculturel Rue des Baillis

Rodemack 57570 Moselle Grand Est



Novels, comics and other tales of adventure will be honored during the book exchange organized by the library of Rodemack.

To all the amateurs, of reading, small or big, you will be able to certainly find your happiness there.

Novelas, cómics y otros relatos de aventuras se darán cita en la feria del libro organizada por la biblioteca Rodemack.

A todos los amantes de la lectura, jóvenes o mayores, seguro que podrán encontrar su felicidad.

Romane, Comics und Abenteuergeschichten stehen im Mittelpunkt der Bücherbörse, die von der Bibliothek in Rodemack organisiert wird.

Alle großen und kleinen Bücherfreunde können hier sicher fündig werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-27 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS