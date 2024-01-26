MÉGAPHONE TOUR – PETITE GUEULE – COUTURIER – JACO Rocles, 26 janvier 2024, Rocles.

Rocles,Lozère

Festival de musique itinérant national, le Mégaphone Tour est engagé dans le soutien à la découverte artistique et l’accés à la culture au plus grand nombre.

Découvrez : PETITE GUEULE – COUTURIER – JACO trois artistes de la scène francophone.

Partena….

2024-01-26 fin : 2024-01-26 . EUR.

Rocles 48300 Lozère Occitanie



A national touring music festival, the Mégaphone Tour is committed to supporting artistic discovery and access to culture for as many people as possible.

Discover : PETITE GUEULE – COUTURIER – JACO three artists from the French-speaking scene.

Partena…

El Mégaphone Tour, festival nacional de música itinerante, se compromete a favorecer el descubrimiento artístico y el acceso a la cultura del mayor número de personas posible.

Descubra : PETITE GUEULE – COUTURIER – JACO tres artistas de la escena francófona.

En colaboración con…

Die Mégaphone Tour ist ein landesweites Musikfestival, das sich für die Unterstützung der künstlerischen Entdeckung und den Zugang zu Kultur für möglichst viele Menschen einsetzt.

Entdecken Sie : PETITE GUEULE – COUTURIER – JACO drei Künstler der frankophonen Szene.

Partnera…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par 48 – OT Langogne