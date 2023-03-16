Rock The Pistes Festival | Hot Sisters à la Chapelle d’Abondance La Chapelle-d'Abondance La Chapelle-d'Abondance
Rock The Pistes Festival | Hot Sisters à la Chapelle d’Abondance, 16 mars 2023, La Chapelle-d'Abondance La Chapelle-d'Abondance.
Rock The Pistes Festival | Hot Sisters à la Chapelle d’Abondance
La Chapelle-d’Abondance Haute-Savoie
2023-03-16 13:30:00 13:30:00 – 2023-03-16
La Chapelle-d’Abondance
Haute-Savoie
La Chapelle-d’Abondance
Pour la 11ème édition du Rock The Pistes Festival,Hot Sisters jouera sur la grande scène au sommet de la télécabine de la Panthiaz le jeudi 16 mars 2023
La Chapelle-d’Abondance
dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-16 par