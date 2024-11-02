ROCK SYMPHONY VOICES ZENITH DE CAEN Caen, samedi 2 novembre 2024.

FRL’orchestre ROCK SYMPHONY VOICES part dans une nouvelle tournée en France et en Europe.Cette année, ROCK SYMPHONY VOICES présente un nouveau programme impressionnant, où un orchestre symphonique, un groupe de rock, un chœur et des chanteurs virtuose seront réunis sur une scène afin de créer une énergie du rock incroyable.Plus de 80 artistes talentueux feront briller sur la scène la lumière de leur art, en déclenchant une gamme d’émotions qui ira d’une énergie effrénée à une émotivité passionnelle.De mythiques hits du rock de QUEEN, NIRVANA, RAMMSTEIN, METALLICA, AC/DC, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, LINKIN PARK, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, EURYTHMICS, THE ROLLING STONES et bien d’autres sonneront dans de nouveaux arrangements passionnants.ROCK SYMPHONY VOICES réunira sur une seule scène 20 chanteurs chorals, 5 chanteurs virtuose, 36 violons, 10 contrebasses, 14 altos, 12 violoncelles, 12 bois, 14 cuivres et 6 batteries, ainsi qu’une harpe et un piano. Du groupe rock, il y aura sur scène un batteur énergique, un bassiste, un guitariste rythmique, un guitariste solo et un claviériste.Les performances sincères et puissantes des chanteurs virtuoses vous transporteront dans le monde de la magie du rock, où vous vivrez des éclats d’émotion avec chaque accord.Un spectacle sonore et visuel ouvrira devant vous les portes d’un autre monde, où votre cœur battra au rythme du rock et vos âmes seront remplies d’une énergie musicale incroyable.Si vous avez déjà eu l’occasion de profiter du concert de l’an passé, vous savez très bien à quel point il s’agit d’un événement passionnant auquel vaut le coup d’assister encore et encore.ENGThe ROCK SYMPHONY VOICES orchestra is embarking on a new concert tour across cities in France and Europe. This year, ROCK SYMPHONY VOICES will present a new, impressive program where the symphonic orchestra, rock band, choir, and virtuoso singers will unite on one stage to create an incredible atmosphere of rock energy.Over 80 talented artists will illuminate the stage with the fire of their creativity, revealing an emotional range from wild energy to passionate expressiveness. Legendary rock hits from QUEEN, NIRVANA, RAMMSTEIN, METALLICA, AC/DC, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, LINKIN PARK, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, EURYTHMICS, THE ROLLING STONES, and many others will sound in new, exciting arrangements.ROCK SYMPHONY VOICES will bring together on one stage a choir of 20 voices, 5 virtuoso singers, 36 violins, 10 double basses, 14 violas, 12 cellos, 12 woodwind instruments, 14 brass instruments, 6 percussion instruments, as well as harp and piano. From the rock band, an energetic drummer, bassist, rhythm and solo guitarists, and keyboardist will take the stage.Sincere, powerful vocal performances by virtuoso singers will transport you into the world of rock magic, where emotions explode with every chord. The sound and light show will open the gates to another world, where your heart will beat with the rhythm of rock, and your souls will be filled with incredible musical energy.If you had the opportunity to enjoy the concert last year, then you know it’s an exciting event worth attending again and again.UA??????? ROCK SYMPHONY VOICES ??????? ? ????? ?????????? ??? ??????? ??????? ?? ??????.? ????? ???? ROCK SYMPHONY VOICES ???????????? ????, ???????? ????????, ?? ??????????? ???????, ???-????, ??? ?? ????????? ??????? ??’????????? ?? ????? ?????, ??? ???????? ?????????? ????????? ???-???????.?????? 80 ??????????? ???????? ????????? ?? ????? ????? ????? ?????????, ??????????? ????????? ???????? ??? ??????? ??????? ?? ??????????? ???????????.?????????? ???-???? ??? QUEEN, NIRVANA, RAMMSTEIN, METALLICA, AC/DC, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, LINKIN PARK, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, EURYTHMICS, THE ROLLING STONES ?? ???????? ????? ??????????? ? ??????, ???????????? ???????????.ROCK SYMPHONY VOICES ??’????? ?? ????? ????? 20 ??????? ????, 5 ??????? ??????????, 36 ???????, 10 ???????????, 14 ??????, 12 ???????????, 12 ?????’???? ??????? ????????????, 14 ?????? ??????? ????????????, 6 ??????? ????????????, ? ????? ???? ?? ?????. ? ???-????? ?? ????? ?????? ?????????? ???????, ??????, ???? ? ???? ????????? ?? ?????????.????, ??????? ???????? ??????? ?????????? ???????? ?????????? ??? ? ???? ???-?????, ?? ?????? ?????? ????????? ?????? ???????.??????? ?? ???????? ??? ??????? ????? ???? ?????? ? ????? ????, ?? ???? ????? ???? ?????? ? ???? ? ?????? ????, ? ???? ???? ?????? ???????? ??????????? ???????? ???????.???? ?? ??? ???? ?????? ???????????? ????????? ???????? ????, ?? ?? ????? ??????, ?? ?? ?????????? ?????, ??? ????? ????????? ????? ?? ?????.

Tarif : 25.00 – 79.00 euros.

Début : 2024-11-02 à 20:00

Réservez votre billet ici

ZENITH DE CAEN 6 RUE JOSEPH PHILIPPON 14000 Caen 14