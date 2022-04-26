Istres l'usine Bouches-du-Rhône, Istres Rock à L’Usine 2022 l’usine Istres Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

L’Usine lance un tout nouveau rendez vous rock/métal en 2022. Un festival décliné sur cinq jours avec une multitude de concerts et des stands autour de l’univers du hard rock (Tatouage, Vinyles…) Au programme : 26 AVRIL 2022 18h- TARIF UNIQUE 20€ HELMET + RESCUE RANGERS + GUESTS tickets> [https://www.fnacspectacles.com/…/hard-rock-metal-rock-a](https://www.fnacspectacles.com/…/hard-rock-metal-rock-a)… 27 AVRIL 2022 18h- TARIF UNIQUE 20€ WARM UP HELLFEST :TAGADA JONES+GET THE SHOT+ GUESTS Tickets > [https://www.fnacspectacles.com/…/hard-rock-metal-rock-a](https://www.fnacspectacles.com/…/hard-rock-metal-rock-a)… 28 AVRIL 2022 18h – TARIF UNIQUE 20€ DARK TRANQUILLITY + ENSIFERUM + OCEAN OF SLUMBER + GUESTS Tickets> [https://www.fnacspectacles.com/…/hard-rock-metal-rock-a](https://www.fnacspectacles.com/…/hard-rock-metal-rock-a)… 29 AVRIL 2022 18h- TARIF UNIQUE 20€ LANDMVRKS + MNNQNS + TEN56 tickets> [https://www.fnacspectacles.com/…/hard-rock-metal-rock-a](https://www.fnacspectacles.com/…/hard-rock-metal-rock-a)… 30 AVRIL 2022 18h- TARIF UNIQUE 20€ PHIL CAMPBELL + GUESTS tickets> [https://www.fnacspectacles.com/…/hard-rock-metal-rock-a](https://www.fnacspectacles.com/…/hard-rock-metal-rock-a)… PASS POUR TOUS LES CONCERTS 80€

♫♫♫ l’usine Ancienne route de Fos – R.N 569, 13800 Istres Istres Bouches-du-Rhone

2022-04-26T18:00:00 2022-04-26T23:00:00;2022-04-27T18:00:00 2022-04-27T23:00:00;2022-04-28T18:00:00 2022-04-28T23:00:00;2022-04-29T18:00:00 2022-04-29T23:00:00;2022-04-30T18:00:00 2022-04-30T23:00:00

