TEMPS DE PAUSE : ATELIERS REPAS CONCERTS Place Marcel Perrin, 21 octobre 2023, Rochesson.

Un temps pour soi avant l’hiver. Des ateliers corporels et musicaux en journée. Un repas concerts le soir. Une buvette sur place pour se désaltérer. Ateliers: à venir.

Concerts: Raffut (Bal concert psychédélique sans frontières) et +. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-21 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-10-21 23:59:00. EUR.

Place Marcel Perrin Salle des fêtes

Rochesson 88120 Vosges Grand Est



A time for yourself before winter. Physical and musical workshops during the day. A concert meal in the evening. A refreshment bar on the spot to quench your thirst. Workshops: to come.

Concerts: Raffut (Psychedelic concert ball without borders) and more

Un tiempo para ti mismo antes del invierno. Talleres físicos y musicales durante el día. Una cena concierto por la noche. Un bar de refrescos in situ para saciar la sed. Talleres: próximamente.

Conciertos: Raffut (baile concierto psicodélico sin fronteras) y más

Zeit für sich selbst vor dem Winter. Körper- und Musikworkshops am Tag. Ein Konzertabendessen am Abend. Ein Getränkestand vor Ort, um den Durst zu löschen. Workshops: werden noch bekannt gegeben.

Konzerte: Raffut (Psychedelischer Konzertball ohne Grenzen) und +

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES