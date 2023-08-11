Concert sur l’eau – Duo Agora-Phoenix Classique/Jazz Roche-le-Peyroux, 11 août 2023, Roche-le-Peyroux.

Roche-le-Peyroux,Corrèze

A la ville comme à la scène, le duo à cordes Agora Phoenix (Marie Salvat au violon, ukulélé et à la voix ainsi que Alice Picaud au violoncelle) partage l’amour du répertoire pour cette forme chambriste si particulière. Leurs instruments s’échangent harmonie et mélodie tour à tour, entremêlant sans cesse leurs voix pour porter haut et fort les musiques qu’elles interprètent. Leurs parcours respectifs, entre conservatoires nationaux français et étranger et sentiers hors-piste les poussent à confronter leur réflexion et élaborer les choix d’interprétation autour du répertoire français du XIXe siècle et XXe siècle..

The Agora Phoenix string duo (Marie Salvat on violin, ukulele and voice, and Alice Picaud on cello) share a love of the repertoire for this very special chamber music form. Their instruments exchange harmony and melody in turn, constantly intertwining their voices to carry the music they perform loud and clear. Their respective backgrounds, between national conservatories in France and abroad, and off-track paths, lead them to compare their thoughts and elaborate their interpretative choices around the French repertoire of the 19th and 20th centuries.

El dúo de cuerda Agora Phoenix (Marie Salvat al violín, ukelele y voz, y Alice Picaud al violonchelo) comparte el amor por el repertorio y esta forma especial de música de cámara. Sus instrumentos intercambian armonía y melodía a su vez, entrelazando constantemente sus voces para llevar la música que interpretan alto y claro. Sus respectivas trayectorias, entre conservatorios nacionales en Francia y en el extranjero y caminos fuera de la carretera, les han llevado a confrontar sus ideas y a desarrollar sus opciones interpretativas en torno al repertorio francés de los siglos XIX y XX.

Das Streicherduo Agora Phoenix (Marie Salvat mit Geige, Ukulele und Gesang sowie Alice Picaud mit Cello) teilt die Liebe zum Repertoire in dieser besonderen Form der Kammermusik. Ihre Instrumente tauschen abwechselnd Harmonien und Melodien aus, wobei sie ihre Stimmen immer wieder miteinander verflechten, um die Musik, die sie interpretieren, hoch und stark zu tragen. Ihr jeweiliger Werdegang zwischen französischen und ausländischen Konservatorien und Pfaden abseits der Piste bringt sie dazu, ihre Überlegungen zu konfrontieren und ihre Interpretationsentscheidungen rund um das französische Repertoire des 19. und 20. Jahrhunderts auszuarbeiten.

