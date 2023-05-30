Rob Anderson (Paris) LE REPUBLIQUE-SALLE 1, 30 mai 2023, PARIS.

Rob Anderson (Paris) LE REPUBLIQUE-SALLE 1. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-05-30 à 20:30 (2023-05-30 au ). Tarif : 45.0 à 45.0 euros.

Le République (2-1074865) présente : ROB ANDERSONFresh off a sold-out North American tour, Rob Anderson is bringing his comedy show to Europe! Taking on the role of a young scientist, Rob tries to get a better understanding of the homosexual species in different cities by pulling data from the audience. Rob also shares his own personal stories that he’s kept far away from the internet. It comes highly recommended for anyone who’s witnessed gay sex, or is doing serious research on the subject.Rob Anderson is a comedian best known for his Gay Science series, where he answers serious LGBTQ+ questions like « Why can’t gays sit in a chair properly? » or « Why don’t lesbians have electricity in their movies? » He also wrote The Fergamerican National Anthem, a best-selling picture book based on Fergie’s infamous National Anthem performance. He was in Book of Queer (Discovery+) and was recently named one of OUT Magazine’s 100 most influencial LGBTQ+ people of 2022. Rob Anderson Rob Anderson

Votre billet est ici

LE REPUBLIQUE-SALLE 1 PARIS 1 Bld Saint Martin Paris

Le République (2-1074865) présente :

ROB ANDERSON



Fresh off a sold-out North American tour, Rob Anderson is bringing his comedy show to Europe! Taking on the role of a young scientist, Rob tries to get a better understanding of the homosexual species in different cities by pulling data from the audience. Rob also shares his own personal stories that he’s kept far away from the internet. It comes highly recommended for anyone who’s witnessed gay sex, or is doing serious research on the subject.

Rob Anderson is a comedian best known for his Gay Science series, where he answers serious LGBTQ+ questions like « Why can’t gays sit in a chair properly? » or « Why don’t lesbians have electricity in their movies? » He also wrote The Fergamerican National Anthem, a best-selling picture book based on Fergie’s infamous National Anthem performance. He was in Book of Queer (Discovery+) and was recently named one of OUT Magazine’s 100 most influencial LGBTQ+ people of 2022.

.45.0 EUR45.0.

Votre billet est ici