Initiation à la cuisine sauvage Avenue Winston Churchill, 26 août 2023, Rives-en-Seine.

Par Marie Ménard Duval, animatrice plantes sauvages comestibles de « Pissenlit & Compagnie »

Venez-vous initier à la cuisine sauvage. Vous découvrez dans un premier temps l’identité et les propriétés de plusieurs plantes sauvages dans le marais de Caudebec-en-Caux. Après une cueillette raisonnée de celles-ci, vous apprendrez à les cuisiner et finirez en beauté l’initiation par une dégustation des différentes préparations. Alléchant, non ?.

2023-08-26 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-26 20:00:00. .

Avenue Winston Churchill MuséoSeine

Rives-en-Seine 76490 Seine-Maritime Normandie



By Marie Ménard Duval, « Pissenlit & Compagnie » wild edible plant animator

Come and learn about wild cooking. You will first discover the identity and properties of several wild plants in the marsh of Caudebec-en-Caux. After a reasoned collection of these plants, you will learn how to cook them and will finish in beauty the initiation by a tasting of the various preparations. Exciting, isn’t it?

Por Marie Ménard Duval, animadora de plantas silvestres comestibles « Pissenlit & Compagnie

Venga y aprenda a cocinar plantas silvestres. Primero descubrirá la identidad y las propiedades de varias plantas silvestres de las marismas de Caudebec-en-Caux. Tras una recogida razonada de estas plantas, aprenderá a cocinarlas y terminará la iniciación con una degustación de las diferentes preparaciones. Emocionante, ¿verdad?

Von Marie Ménard Duval, Animateurin für essbare Wildpflanzen bei « Pissenlit & Compagnie »

Lassen Sie sich in die wilde Küche einführen. Zunächst lernen Sie die Identität und die Eigenschaften verschiedener Wildpflanzen im Sumpfgebiet von Caudebec-en-Caux kennen. Nach dem Sammeln der Pflanzen lernen Sie, wie man sie zubereitet, und beenden die Einführung mit einer Verkostung der verschiedenen Zubereitungen. Klingt verlockend, oder?

Mise à jour le 2023-03-03 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité