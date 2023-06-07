Visite de territoire : L’abbaye de Jumièges Avenue Winston Churchill, 7 juin 2023, Rives-en-Seine.

Par Jacques Le Maho, chercheur honoraire au CNRS (CRAHAM-Université de Caen).

Partez sur les traces du premier monastère de Jumièges, détruit par les vikings en mai 841. Le port sur la Seine, la porterie, l’hôtellerie, l’église Notre-Dame, l’église Saint-Pierre et l’aile du cellier sont autant d’éléments hérités du monastère décrit au VIIIe siècle dans la biographie de l’abbé fondateur, saint Philibert. L’Abbaye de Jumièges est un site géré par le Département de la Seine Maritime..

2023-06-07 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-07 18:00:00. .

Avenue Winston Churchill MuséoSeine

Rives-en-Seine 76490 Seine-Maritime Normandie



By Jacques Le Maho, honorary researcher at the CNRS (CRAHAM-University of Caen).

Follow the traces of the first monastery of Jumièges, destroyed by the Vikings in May 841. The port on the Seine, the gatehouse, the hostelry, the church of Notre-Dame, the church of Saint-Pierre and the cellar wing are all elements inherited from the monastery described in the 8th century in the biography of the founding abbot, Saint Philibert. The Abbey of Jumièges is a site managed by the Department of the Seine Maritime.

Por Jacques Le Maho, investigador honorario del CNRS (CRAHAM-Universidad de Caen).

Siga los pasos del primer monasterio de Jumièges, destruido por los vikingos en mayo de 841. El puerto sobre el Sena, la portería, la hospedería, la iglesia de Notre-Dame, la iglesia de Saint-Pierre y el ala de la bodega son elementos heredados del monasterio descrito en el siglo VIII en la biografía del abad fundador, San Filiberto. La abadía de Jumièges es un lugar gestionado por el Departamento Marítimo del Sena.

Von Jacques Le Maho, Ehrenforscher am CNRS (CRAHAM-Universität Caen).

Begeben Sie sich auf die Spuren des ersten Klosters in Jumièges, das im Mai 841 von den Wikingern zerstört wurde. Der Hafen an der Seine, das Pförtnerhaus, das Gasthaus, die Kirche Notre-Dame, die Kirche Saint-Pierre und der Kellerflügel sind allesamt Erbstücke des Klosters, das im 8. Jahrhundert in der Biografie des Gründerabtes Saint Philibert beschrieben wurde. Die Abtei von Jumièges ist eine vom Département Seine Maritime verwaltete Stätte.

