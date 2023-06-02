Escale Cuivres 2023 3 Rue Aristide Cauchois, 2 juin 2023, Rives-en-Seine.

Le festival de jazz Escale Cuivres est de retour ! Retrouvez les cuivres dans tous leurs éclats lors de concerts endiablés !

Concerts gratuits :

Vendredi 2 juin – Cinéma de Caudebec Le Paris à 20h30 avec Rouen Big Band Christian Garros

Invité : François LAUDET (batterie)

Samedi 3 juin – Square du passeur, Villequier à 17h30 avec une inauguration en musique de la boîte à livres

Dimanche 4 juin – Espace vert de Villequier de 15h à 18h Captain Sparks & Royal Company avec comme invité VOLT.

Restauration rapide et foodtruck sur place..

3 Rue Aristide Cauchois

Rives-en-Seine 76490 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Escale Cuivres jazz festival is back! Discover the brass instruments in all their splendor during wild concerts!

Free concerts :

Friday June 2 – Cinema of Caudebec Le Paris at 8:30 pm with Rouen Big Band Christian Garros

Guest : François LAUDET (drums)

Saturday June 3 – Square du passeur, Villequier at 5:30 pm with a musical inauguration of the book box

Sunday June 4 – Villequier green space from 3pm to 6pm Captain Sparks & Royal Company with guest VOLT.

Fast food and foodtruck on site.

¡Vuelve el festival de jazz Escale Cuivres! ¡Descubra los instrumentos de metal en todo su esplendor durante conciertos salvajes!

Conciertos gratuitos:

Viernes 2 de junio – Cine de Caudebec Le Paris a las 20:30 h con la Rouen Big Band Christian Garros

Invitado : François LAUDET (batería)

Sábado 3 de junio – Square du passeur, Villequier a las 17.30 h con una apertura musical de la caja de libros

Domingo 4 de junio – Espace vert de Villequier de 15:00 a 18:00 h Captain Sparks & Royal Company con el invitado VOLT.

Comida rápida y foodtruck in situ.

Das Jazzfestival Escale Cuivres ist wieder da! Erleben Sie die Blechbläser in all ihrer Brillanz bei wilden Konzerten!

Kostenlose Konzerte :

Freitag, 2. Juni – Kino in Caudebec Le Paris um 20.30 Uhr mit Rouen Big Band Christian Garros

Gast: François LAUDET (Schlagzeug)

Samstag, 3. Juni – Square du passeur, Villequier um 17.30 Uhr mit einer musikalischen Einweihung der Bücherbox

Sonntag, 4. Juni – Grünfläche, Villequier von 15.00 bis 18.00 Uhr Captain Sparks & Royal Company mit Gast VOLT.

Schnellrestaurants und Foodtruck vor Ort.

