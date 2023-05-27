Arts D’Caux 15 Rue des Caillettes, 27 mai 2023, Rives-en-Seine.

L’Association ARTS D’CAUX vous informe que son exposition annuelle d’arts et artisanat se tiendra :

Le week-end de la Pentecôte soit les 27, 28 et 29 mai prochain, dans la salle de l’Oiseau Bleu à St Wandrille Rançon

Toutes disciplines représentées avec des créateurs locaux : peinture, photos, bijoux, créations textiles, bois flotté, produits naturels, photographies, créations en cuir, sculpture et tournage sur bois, signature de livres par leurs auteurs. Les artisans se feront un plaisir de vous expliquer leur savoir-faire.

Les enfants pourront participer à des ateliers comme la calligraphie, le tissage, …

Horaires :

samedi 27 mai : 14h-18h, dimanche 28 mai 10h-18h, lundi 29 mai 10h-18h.

Buvette et petite restauration (foodtruck, crêpes) durant tout le week-end. Entrée gratuite, venez nombreux.

Pour tout renseignement, contacter Chantal Duchemin, tél. 06 12 50 52 39..

Dimanche 2023-05-27 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-27 18:00:00. .

15 Rue des Caillettes Saint-Wandrille-Rançon

Rives-en-Seine 76490 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The Association ARTS D?CAUX informs you that its annual arts and crafts exhibition will be held :

The weekend of Pentecost, that is to say the 27, 28 and 29 May, in the room of the Blue Bird in St Wandrille Rançon

All disciplines represented with local creators: painting, photos, jewelry, textile creations, driftwood, natural products, photographs, leather creations, sculpture and wood turning, signing of books by their authors. The craftsmen will be pleased to explain their know-how to you.

Children will be able to participate in workshops such as calligraphy, weaving, ?

Opening hours :

saturday, May 27: 2-6pm, Sunday, May 28 10am-6pm, Monday, May 29 10am-6pm.

Refreshment bar and small restaurant (foodtruck, pancakes) during all the weekend. Free entrance, come in great numbers.

For any information, contact Chantal Duchemin, tel. 06 12 50 52 39.

La Asociación ARTS D’CAUX le informa de que su exposición anual de artesanía se celebrará :

El fin de semana de Pentecostés, es decir, los días 27, 28 y 29 de mayo, en la Salle de l’Oiseau Bleu de St Wandrille Rançon

Todas las disciplinas representadas con creadores locales: pintura, fotografía, joyería, creaciones textiles, madera flotante, productos naturales, fotografías, creaciones en cuero, escultura y torneado de madera, firma de libros por sus autores. Los artesanos estarán encantados de explicarle su saber hacer.

Los niños podrán participar en talleres como caligrafía, tejido, ?

Horario de apertura:

sábado 27 de mayo: de 14.00 a 18.00 h, domingo 28 de mayo: de 10.00 a 18.00 h, lunes 29 de mayo: de 10.00 a 18.00 h.

Bar de refrescos y pequeño catering (foodtruck, tortitas) durante todo el fin de semana. Entrada gratuita, acuda en gran número.

Para más información, póngase en contacto con Chantal Duchemin, tel. 06 12 50 52 39.

Der Verein ARTS D?CAUX informiert Sie darüber, dass seine jährliche Kunst- und Kunsthandwerksausstellung stattfindet:

Am Pfingstwochenende, d.h. am 27., 28. und 29. Mai, in der Salle de l’Oiseau Bleu in St Wandrille Rançon

Es werden alle Disziplinen mit lokalen Künstlern vertreten sein: Malerei, Fotos, Schmuck, Textilkreationen, Treibholz, Naturprodukte, Fotografien, Lederkreationen, Holzschnitzerei und -drechslerei, Signierung von Büchern durch ihre Autoren. Die Kunsthandwerker erklären Ihnen gerne ihr Können.

Kinder können an Workshops wie Kalligraphie, Weben, ? teilnehmen

Öffnungszeiten:

samstag, 27. Mai: 14.00-18.00 Uhr, Sonntag, 28. Mai 10.00-18.00 Uhr, Montag, 29. Mai 10.00-18.00 Uhr.

Erfrischungsstände und kleine Speisen (Foodtruck, Crêpes) während des gesamten Wochenendes. Eintritt frei, kommen Sie zahlreich.

Für weitere Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an Chantal Duchemin, Tel. 06 12 50 52 39.

