Fête médiévale de Saint-Wandrille-Rançon Rue Saint-Jacques, 6 mai 2023, Rives-en-Seine.
Tournois; animations et troupes pour la traditionnelle fête médiévale de Saint-Wandrille-Rançon.
Une épreuve du Tournoi National de Clash, un tournoi de chevalerie, initiation au poney, un tournoi d’archerie et un spectacle de feu.
Programme
Samedi de 10h à 19h, animations en continu sur les camps :
10h – Ouverture des camps
10h30 – Début du tournoi de clash
14h – Défilé d’ouverture
14h30 & 16h & 18h30 – Spectacle de chevaux
19h – Banquet animé – Menu à 25€
22h – Défilé aux flambeaux
22h30 – Spectacle de feu
23h – Feu d’artifice offert par la municipalité
Restauration sur place, marché médiéval, visite des campements, initiation combat et tir à l’arc, jeux
Dimanche de 10h à 19h, animations en continu
10h – Ouverture des camps
10h30 à 12h30 – Tournoi d’archerie
11h & 14h30 & 16h30 – spectacle de chevaux
17h15 – Grande bataille
Direction artistique : Association Histoire Evenement.
Samedi 2023-05-06 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-07 19:00:00. .
Rue Saint-Jacques
Rives-en-Seine 76490 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Tournaments, animations and troops for the traditional medieval festival of Saint-Wandrille-Rançon.
A test of the National Clash Tournament, a tournament of chivalry, initiation to pony, a tournament of archery and a fire show.
Program
Saturday from 10am to 7pm, continuous animations on the camps:
10am – Opening of the camps
10:30 am – Start of the clash tournament
2pm – Opening parade
2:30 & 4pm & 6:30pm – Horse show
7pm – Animated banquet – Menu at 25?
10pm – Torchlight Parade
10:30 pm – Fire show
11pm – Fireworks offered by the municipality
Catering on the spot, medieval market, visit of the camps, initiation to combat and archery, games
Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm, continuous animations
10am – Opening of the camps
10h30 to 12h30 – Archery tournament
11am & 2:30pm & 4:30pm – Horse show
5:15pm – Great battle
Artistic direction : Association Histoire Evenement
Torneos, animaciones y tropas para la tradicional fiesta medieval de Saint-Wandrille-Rançon.
Una ronda del Torneo Nacional de Choque, un torneo de caballería, paseos en poni, un torneo de tiro con arco y un espectáculo de fuego.
Programa
Sábado de 10.00 a 19.00 h, animación continua en los campamentos:
10.00 h – Apertura de los campamentos
10:30 h – Inicio del torneo de enfrentamientos
14.00 h – Desfile inaugural
14:30 & 16:00 & 18:30 – Espectáculo ecuestre
19h – Banquete animado – Menú a 25?
22:00 h – Desfile de antorchas
22h30 – Espectáculo de fuegos artificiales
23h – Fuegos artificiales ofrecidos por el municipio
Catering in situ, mercado medieval, visita de los campamentos, iniciación al combate y al tiro con arco, juegos
Domingo de 10h a 19h, animación continua
10h – Apertura de los campamentos
10h30 a 12h30 – Torneo de tiro con arco
11.00 h y 14.30 h y 16.30 h – Espectáculo ecuestre
17.15 h – Gran batalla
Dirección artística: Association Histoire Evenement
Turniere, Animationen und Truppen für das traditionelle mittelalterliche Fest in Saint-Wandrille-Rançon.
Eine Prüfung des nationalen Clash-Turniers, ein Ritterturnier, Ponyreiten, ein Bogenschützenturnier und eine Feuershow.
Programm
Samstag von 10.00 bis 19.00 Uhr, durchgehende Animationen auf den Lagern :
10.00 Uhr – Eröffnung der Lager
10:30 Uhr – Beginn des Clash-Turniers
14h – Eröffnungsparade
14.30 & 16.00 & 18.30 Uhr – Pferdeshow
19 Uhr – Animiertes Bankett – Menü für 25?
22 Uhr – Umzug mit Fackeln
22:30 Uhr – Feuershow
23 Uhr – Feuerwerk, von der Gemeinde gestiftet
Verpflegung vor Ort, mittelalterlicher Markt, Besichtigung der Lager, Einführung in Kampf und Bogenschießen, Spiele
Sonntag von 10 bis 19 Uhr, durchgehende Animationen
10 Uhr – Eröffnung der Lager
10:30 bis 12:30 Uhr – Bogenschützenturnier
11 Uhr & 14.30 Uhr & 16.30 Uhr – Pferdeshow
17:15 Uhr – Große Schlacht
Künstlerische Leitung: Association Histoire Evenement
