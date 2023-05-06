Fête médiévale de Saint-Wandrille-Rançon Rue Saint-Jacques, 6 mai 2023, Rives-en-Seine.

Tournois; animations et troupes pour la traditionnelle fête médiévale de Saint-Wandrille-Rançon.

Une épreuve du Tournoi National de Clash, un tournoi de chevalerie, initiation au poney, un tournoi d’archerie et un spectacle de feu.

Programme

Samedi de 10h à 19h, animations en continu sur les camps :

10h – Ouverture des camps

10h30 – Début du tournoi de clash

14h – Défilé d’ouverture

14h30 & 16h & 18h30 – Spectacle de chevaux

19h – Banquet animé – Menu à 25€

22h – Défilé aux flambeaux

22h30 – Spectacle de feu

23h – Feu d’artifice offert par la municipalité

Restauration sur place, marché médiéval, visite des campements, initiation combat et tir à l’arc, jeux

Dimanche de 10h à 19h, animations en continu

10h – Ouverture des camps

10h30 à 12h30 – Tournoi d’archerie

11h & 14h30 & 16h30 – spectacle de chevaux

17h15 – Grande bataille

Direction artistique : Association Histoire Evenement.

Samedi 2023-05-06 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-07 19:00:00. .

Rue Saint-Jacques

Rives-en-Seine 76490 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Tournaments, animations and troops for the traditional medieval festival of Saint-Wandrille-Rançon.

A test of the National Clash Tournament, a tournament of chivalry, initiation to pony, a tournament of archery and a fire show.

Program

Saturday from 10am to 7pm, continuous animations on the camps:

10am – Opening of the camps

10:30 am – Start of the clash tournament

2pm – Opening parade

2:30 & 4pm & 6:30pm – Horse show

7pm – Animated banquet – Menu at 25?

10pm – Torchlight Parade

10:30 pm – Fire show

11pm – Fireworks offered by the municipality

Catering on the spot, medieval market, visit of the camps, initiation to combat and archery, games

Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm, continuous animations

10am – Opening of the camps

10h30 to 12h30 – Archery tournament

11am & 2:30pm & 4:30pm – Horse show

5:15pm – Great battle

Artistic direction : Association Histoire Evenement

Torneos, animaciones y tropas para la tradicional fiesta medieval de Saint-Wandrille-Rançon.

Una ronda del Torneo Nacional de Choque, un torneo de caballería, paseos en poni, un torneo de tiro con arco y un espectáculo de fuego.

Programa

Sábado de 10.00 a 19.00 h, animación continua en los campamentos:

10.00 h – Apertura de los campamentos

10:30 h – Inicio del torneo de enfrentamientos

14.00 h – Desfile inaugural

14:30 & 16:00 & 18:30 – Espectáculo ecuestre

19h – Banquete animado – Menú a 25?

22:00 h – Desfile de antorchas

22h30 – Espectáculo de fuegos artificiales

23h – Fuegos artificiales ofrecidos por el municipio

Catering in situ, mercado medieval, visita de los campamentos, iniciación al combate y al tiro con arco, juegos

Domingo de 10h a 19h, animación continua

10h – Apertura de los campamentos

10h30 a 12h30 – Torneo de tiro con arco

11.00 h y 14.30 h y 16.30 h – Espectáculo ecuestre

17.15 h – Gran batalla

Dirección artística: Association Histoire Evenement

Turniere, Animationen und Truppen für das traditionelle mittelalterliche Fest in Saint-Wandrille-Rançon.

Eine Prüfung des nationalen Clash-Turniers, ein Ritterturnier, Ponyreiten, ein Bogenschützenturnier und eine Feuershow.

Programm

Samstag von 10.00 bis 19.00 Uhr, durchgehende Animationen auf den Lagern :

10.00 Uhr – Eröffnung der Lager

10:30 Uhr – Beginn des Clash-Turniers

14h – Eröffnungsparade

14.30 & 16.00 & 18.30 Uhr – Pferdeshow

19 Uhr – Animiertes Bankett – Menü für 25?

22 Uhr – Umzug mit Fackeln

22:30 Uhr – Feuershow

23 Uhr – Feuerwerk, von der Gemeinde gestiftet

Verpflegung vor Ort, mittelalterlicher Markt, Besichtigung der Lager, Einführung in Kampf und Bogenschießen, Spiele

Sonntag von 10 bis 19 Uhr, durchgehende Animationen

10 Uhr – Eröffnung der Lager

10:30 bis 12:30 Uhr – Bogenschützenturnier

11 Uhr & 14.30 Uhr & 16.30 Uhr – Pferdeshow

17:15 Uhr – Große Schlacht

Künstlerische Leitung: Association Histoire Evenement

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité