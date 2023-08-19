Pas si bêtes, art animalier 28 Grande Rue Richelieu
Pas si bêtes, art animalier 28 Grande Rue, 19 août 2023, Richelieu.
Exposition animalière avec les céramiques d’Alice Chédebois et Christiane Routier, et les photographies d’Ingrid Pico-Heide.
Jeudi 2023-08-19 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-09-17 18:00:00. .
28 Grande Rue
Richelieu 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Animal exhibition with ceramics by Alice Chédebois and Christiane Routier, and photographs by Ingrid Pico-Heide
Exposición de animales con cerámicas de Alice Chédebois y Christiane Routier, y fotografías de Ingrid Pico-Heide
Tierausstellung mit Keramiken von Alice Chédebois und Christiane Routier und Fotografien von Ingrid Pico-Heide
