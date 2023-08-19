Pas si bêtes, art animalier 28 Grande Rue, 19 août 2023, Richelieu.

Exposition animalière avec les céramiques d’Alice Chédebois et Christiane Routier, et les photographies d’Ingrid Pico-Heide.

Jeudi 2023-08-19 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-09-17 18:00:00. .

28 Grande Rue

Richelieu 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Animal exhibition with ceramics by Alice Chédebois and Christiane Routier, and photographs by Ingrid Pico-Heide

Exposición de animales con cerámicas de Alice Chédebois y Christiane Routier, y fotografías de Ingrid Pico-Heide

Tierausstellung mit Keramiken von Alice Chédebois und Christiane Routier und Fotografien von Ingrid Pico-Heide

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme