Concert de jazz, Le grand bazar 1 Place du Marché, 15 août 2023, Richelieu.

Venez découvrir le groupe de jazz tourangeau Le Grand Bazar et profiter d’un concert gratuit à Richelieu sous le kiosque de la place Louis XIII à Richelieu..

Mardi 2023-08-15 à 12:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-15 . .

1 Place du Marché

Richelieu 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Come and discover the jazz band Le Grand Bazar from Tours and enjoy a free concert in Richelieu under the bandstand of the Place Louis XIII in Richelieu.

Venga a descubrir al grupo de jazz de Touraine Le Grand Bazar y disfrute de un concierto gratuito en Richelieu, bajo el quiosco de música de la plaza Luis XIII de Richelieu.

Erleben Sie die Jazz-Band Le Grand Bazar aus Tours und genießen Sie ein kostenloses Konzert in Richelieu unter dem Pavillon auf dem Place Louis XIII in Richelieu.

