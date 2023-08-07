mar 25 avril 2023
L’Amour Médecin de Molière par la compagnie Gai Saber 28 Grande Rue Richelieu

L’Amour Médecin de Molière par la compagnie Gai Saber 28 Grande Rue, 7 août 2023, Richelieu.

Après une première édition en 2022 au grand succès, la compagnie Gai Saber revient jouer Molière à Richelieu en adaptant L’Amour Médecin. Participation au chapeau.
Mardi 2023-08-07 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-10 . .
28 Grande Rue
Richelieu 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

After a first edition in 2022 with great success, the Gai Saber company returns to play Molière at Richelieu by adapting L’Amour Médecin. Participation in the hat

Tras una primera edición de gran éxito en 2022, la compañía Gai Saber vuelve a representar a Molière en Richelieu adaptando L’Amour Médecin. Participación a la gorra

Nach einer sehr erfolgreichen ersten Ausgabe im Jahr 2022 kehrt die Theatergruppe Gai Saber zurück, um Molière in Richelieu zu spielen, indem sie L’Amour Médecin adaptiert. Teilnahme mit Hut

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme



