REVOCATION « Netherheaven Europe Tour » LE TRABENDO (PARC DE LA VILLETTE) PARIS
REVOCATION « Netherheaven Europe Tour » LE TRABENDO (PARC DE LA VILLETTE), 10 février 2023, PARIS.
REVOCATION « Netherheaven Europe Tour » LE TRABENDO (PARC DE LA VILLETTE). Un spectacle à la date du 2023-02-10 à 18:30 (2023-02-10 au ). Tarif : 27.5 à 27.5 euros.
GARMONBOZIA (PLATESV-R-2022-007252 / PLATESV-R-2022-007253) présente ce concert REVOCATION « Netherheaven Europe Tour »+ special guests : GOATWHORE, ALLUVIAL et CREEPING DEATHTéléphone accès PMR : 01 42 06 05 52 Revocation Revocation
LE TRABENDO (PARC DE LA VILLETTE) PARIS 211 AV.JEAN JAURÈS -M.PTE PANTIN Paris
GARMONBOZIA (PLATESV-R-2022-007252 / PLATESV-R-2022-007253) présente ce concert
REVOCATION « Netherheaven Europe Tour »
+ special guests : GOATWHORE, ALLUVIAL et CREEPING DEATH
Téléphone accès PMR : 01 42 06 05 52
.27.5 EUR27.5.