Soirée CinéSaire, 28 avril 2023, Réville.

CinéSaire vous propose le très beau film d’Antonioni,

« LE CRI » (IL GRIDO).

Soirée présentée par Jean Delmas.

Tourné en noir et blanc dans la plaine du Pô, accompagné par la déchirante mélodie de Giovanni Fusco, le film témoigne du génie plastique qui transpose un paysage en état d’âme(Le Monde).

2023-04-28 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-28 22:00:00. .

Réville 50760 Manche Normandie



CinéSaire offers you the beautiful film by Antonioni,

« THE CRY » (IL GRIDO).

Evening presented by Jean Delmas.

Shot in black and white in the Po Valley, accompanied by the heartbreaking melody of Giovanni Fusco, the film shows the plastic genius that transposes a landscape into a state of soul (Le Monde)

CinéSaire le ofrece la bella película de Antonioni,

« LE CRI » (IL GRIDO).

La velada está presentada por Jean Delmas.

Rodada en blanco y negro en el valle del Po, acompañada por la desgarradora melodía de Giovanni Fusco, la película da testimonio del genio plástico que transpone un paisaje en un estado de ánimo (Le Monde)

CinéSaire zeigt Ihnen den wunderschönen Film von Antonioni,

« DER SCHREI » (IL GRIDO) VOR.

Der Abend wird von Jean Delmas präsentiert.

Der Film wurde in Schwarzweiß in der Po-Ebene gedreht, begleitet von der herzzerreißenden Melodie von Giovanni Fusco, und zeugt von einem plastischen Genie, das eine Landschaft in einen Seelenzustand verwandelt(Le Monde)

