Réveillon de la Saint-Sylvestre à Saint-Salvadou La Salvetat-Peyralès La Salvetat-Peyralès OFFICE DE TOURISME AVEYRON SEGALA
Réveillon de la Saint-Sylvestre à Saint-Salvadou La Salvetat-Peyralès, 31 décembre 2022, La Salvetat-Peyralès OFFICE DE TOURISME AVEYRON SEGALA .
Réveillon de la Saint-Sylvestre à Saint-Salvadou
Romette
La Salvetat-Peyralès
2022-12-31 – 2022-12-31
Romette La Salvetat-Peyralès Aveyron La Salvetat-Peyralès
32 EUR 21h bal animé par les Baladins du Ségala
Minuit : Assiette gourmande + Fromage-desserts
Vin, champagne, café, fruits
Entrée 32€
Renseignements et réservations :
JL Rivière 06 65 15 14 38
M Gaucher 06 25 59 17 81
AM Vayssière 06 84 42 16 54
Organisé par Lou Cantou del Peyralès
Réveillon animé par les Baladins du Ségala.
OFFICE DE TOURISME AVEYRON SEGALA
Romette La Salvetat-Peyralès
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-21 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AVEYRON SEGALA