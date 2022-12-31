Réveillon de la Saint-Sylvestre à Saint-Salvadou La Salvetat-Peyralès La Salvetat-Peyralès OFFICE DE TOURISME AVEYRON SEGALA Catégorie d’évènement: La Salvetat-Peyralès

2022-12-31 – 2022-12-31 Romette La Salvetat-Peyralès Aveyron La Salvetat-Peyralès 32 EUR 21h bal animé par les Baladins du Ségala

Minuit : Assiette gourmande + Fromage-desserts

Vin, champagne, café, fruits

Entrée 32€

Renseignements et réservations :

JL Rivière 06 65 15 14 38

M Gaucher 06 25 59 17 81

AM Vayssière 06 84 42 16 54

Organisé par Lou Cantou del Peyralès Réveillon animé par les Baladins du Ségala. OFFICE DE TOURISME AVEYRON SEGALA

