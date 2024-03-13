REVE #5 – PRAX + GHOSTY + [DISORDER] Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, mercredi 13 mars 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

REVE #5 – PRAX + GHOSTY + [DISORDER] Gare Saint Sauveur Lille

REVE #5 – PRAX + GHOSTY + [DISORDER] RÊVE, le rdv techno de ST SO.
Tous les mois, Nuit Libre te propose une soirée techno pour sortir le soir où tu ne sais pas quoi faire Mercredi 13 mars, 20h30 Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée Libre

Tous les mois, Nuit Libre te propose une soirée techno pour sortir le soir où tu ne sais pas quoi faire
Au programme de ce mois-ci, un rdv techno to hard techno où on découvrira le duo [DISORDER] qui vient de Rouen avant d’accueillir le producteur PRAX puis un closing assuré par une pépite locale : GHOSTY !
•• PRAX ••
Prax est un DJ et producteur Parisien, qui a su affirmer son style au sein de la techno, à travers une technique irréprochable. Connu pour ses performances artistiques, il travaille sur une sélection pointue de tracks mêlant techno industrielle et hard techno aux sonorités percutantes.
Il est soutenu par des artistes de renom tels que NICO MORENO, DYEN, AnD, KOZLOV et bien d’autres
Sa faculté d’adaptation et son énergie communicative font de lui un artiste dont on se souvient !
SC: https://soundcloud.com/praxd
IG: https://www.instagram.com/prax.music/
•• GHOSTY ••
Passionnée de musique et pianiste depuis l’enfance, fascinée et influencée par l’univers underground, Ghosty aime l’idée selon laquelle la Techno rassemble et connecte les esprits. Inspirée par de multiples univers, ses sets sont éclectiques et très énergiques. L’identité Ghosty se définit par une Techno percutante, brutale, tout en restant subtile et mélodieuse, captivant ainsi son public à chaque performance.
SC: https://m.soundcloud.com/ophelie-andrieu
IG: https://www.instagram.com/ghosty_ophelye/
•• [DISORDER] ••
SC : https://soundcloud.com/technodisorder
IG : https://www.instagram.com/techno.disorder/

Entrée GRATUITE
Terrasse jusqu’à minuit
Métro ligne 2 : Arrêt Grand

Gare Saint Sauveur 17 bd Jean Baptiste Lebas Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://m.soundcloud.com/ophelie-andrieu »}, {« data »: {« author »: « [DISORDER] », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to [DISORDER] | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « [DISORDER] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-SGPyP5zRx2J7GrfY-MG5Mug-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/technodisorder », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/technodisorder », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: « 

Ouverte en mars 2009 à l'occasion d'Europe XXL, la Gare Saint Sauveur, autrefois gare de marchandises, a été réhabilitée par la Ville de Lille pour vous proposer tout au long de l'année événements culturels et espaces de loisirs.

