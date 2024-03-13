REVE #5 – PRAX + GHOSTY + [DISORDER] Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, mercredi 13 mars 2024.

REVE #5 – PRAX + GHOSTY + [DISORDER] RÊVE, le rdv techno de ST SO.

Tous les mois, Nuit Libre te propose une soirée techno pour sortir le soir où tu ne sais pas quoi faire Mercredi 13 mars, 20h30 Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée Libre

Au programme de ce mois-ci, un rdv techno to hard techno où on découvrira le duo [DISORDER] qui vient de Rouen avant d’accueillir le producteur PRAX puis un closing assuré par une pépite locale : GHOSTY !

•• PRAX ••

Prax est un DJ et producteur Parisien, qui a su affirmer son style au sein de la techno, à travers une technique irréprochable. Connu pour ses performances artistiques, il travaille sur une sélection pointue de tracks mêlant techno industrielle et hard techno aux sonorités percutantes.

Il est soutenu par des artistes de renom tels que NICO MORENO, DYEN, AnD, KOZLOV et bien d’autres

Sa faculté d’adaptation et son énergie communicative font de lui un artiste dont on se souvient !

SC: https://soundcloud.com/praxd

IG: https://www.instagram.com/prax.music/

•• GHOSTY ••

Passionnée de musique et pianiste depuis l’enfance, fascinée et influencée par l’univers underground, Ghosty aime l’idée selon laquelle la Techno rassemble et connecte les esprits. Inspirée par de multiples univers, ses sets sont éclectiques et très énergiques. L’identité Ghosty se définit par une Techno percutante, brutale, tout en restant subtile et mélodieuse, captivant ainsi son public à chaque performance.

SC: https://m.soundcloud.com/ophelie-andrieu

IG: https://www.instagram.com/ghosty_ophelye/

•• [DISORDER] ••

SC : https://soundcloud.com/technodisorder

IG : https://www.instagram.com/techno.disorder/

Entrée GRATUITE

Terrasse jusqu’à minuit

Métro ligne 2 : Arrêt Grand

