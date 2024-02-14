REVE #4 BOTL + SØLAR Gare Saint Sauveur Lille, mercredi 14 février 2024.

REVE #4 BOTL + SØLAR RÊVE, le rdv techno de ST SO.

Tous les mois, Nuit Libre te propose une soirée techno pour sortir le soir où tu ne sais pas quoi faire ! 14 et 15 février Gare Saint Sauveur Entrée libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-14T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-14T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-15T00:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-15T00:30:00+01:00

Au programme de ce mois-ci, un rdv hard techno avec deux Djs qui vont découvrir ST SO… Le renommée BOTL et SØLAR, une soirée puissante accompagné d’un danseur qui promet de vous impressionner…

//LINE-UP

BOTL

BOTL est un pur produit de la techno lyonnaise qui, a 24 ans, évolue sur la scène avec des sets percussifs, rapides et mélodiques, en instituant une atmosphère sombre et envoutante lors de ses passages..

Influencé largement par des artistes comme Kobosil, Alignment, Basswell ou encore Manni Dee, il a séduit l’Allemagne avec des passages remarqués à Cologne et Berlin.

Supporté notamment par Trym, Shlomo, Dexphase, Skryption, Callush et d’autres.

Son style musical et sa qualité de production font de BOTL un artiste novateur, à suivre de près.

SC: https://soundcloud.com/botlofwhat

IG: https://www.instagram.com/botl_of.what/

SØLAR

SØLAR est une DJ passionnée de musique depuis son enfance. Mêlant des influences techno, acid et indus, elle affirme son style à travers des sets sombres et saisissants. Très active, elle a déjà collaboré avec plusieurs radios (Radio FG, FLUX FM Berlin, Radio Thor Italia) ainsi qu’avec Clubbing TV.

Pleine d’ambitions et débordante d’énergie, elle décide en 2022 de se lancer dans la production afin de faire évoluer son projet musical.

SC: https://soundcloud.com/solartechnomusic

IG: https://www.instagram.com/solar_officialtechno/

//DANCE PERFORMANCE / SHOW

LXDR

C’est en se laissant porter par les sonorités puissantes et les tracks enivrantes que LXDR se déchaîne pour transmettre au public la liberté d’être, de danser et de se déconnecter de la réalité.

IG https://www.instagram.com/lxdrstudio/

