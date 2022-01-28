Réunion d’informations – ARCO Centre social et culturel d’Ozon Châtellerault Catégories d’évènement: Châtellerault

Vienne

Réunion d’informations – ARCO Centre social et culturel d’Ozon, 28 janvier 2022, Châtellerault. Réunion d’informations – ARCO

Centre social et culturel d’Ozon, le vendredi 28 janvier à 10:00 Sur inscription

Réunion d’informations entreprise ARCO Centre social et culturel d’Ozon 1 Emile Littré 86100 Châtellerault Châtellerault Vienne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-01-28T10:00:00 2022-01-28T12:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Châtellerault, Vienne Autres Lieu Centre social et culturel d'Ozon Adresse 1 Emile Littré 86100 Châtellerault Ville Châtellerault lieuville Centre social et culturel d'Ozon Châtellerault Departement Vienne

Centre social et culturel d'Ozon Châtellerault Vienne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/chatellerault/