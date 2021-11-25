Réunion d’information sur le compostage-paillage Sainte-Eanne Sainte-Eanne
2021-11-25 18:00:00 – 2021-11-25
Sainte-Eanne Deux-Sèvres Sainte-Eanne
Réunion sur le compostage.
Intervenant: Florian, maître-composteur au CPIE de gâtine poitevine.
Sur inscription.
+33 5 49 05 37 10
SMC Haut Val de Sèvre
Sainte-Eanne
