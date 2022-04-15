Réunion d’information moustique tigre Cinéma Favols Carbon-Blanc Catégories d’évènement: Carbon-Blanc

Vendredi 15 avril à 18h30 au cinéma Favols. Tout public > Réunion d’information « Les bons gestes à appliquer pour lutter contre la prolifération du moustique tigre », en partenariat avec le centre de démoustication de Bordeaux Métropole. Réunion d’information moustique tigre Cinéma Favols Carbon-Blanc Carbon-Blanc Gironde

