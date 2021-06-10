Réunion d’information – Cours d’arabe Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, 10 juin 2021-10 juin 2021, Jerusalem.

Réunion d’information – Cours d’arabe

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand, le jeudi 10 juin à 18:30

**Nouveau cours de conversation en arabe dialectal palestinien – Réunion d’information le jeudi 10 juin 2021 à 18h30.** L’Institut français de Jérusalem – Chateaubriand, en partenariat avec le Educational bookshop, vous propose un nouveau cours d’arabe, cours de conversation pour les niveaux de débutants et faux débutants, à partir du jeudi 10 juin, tous les lundis et jeudis de 18h30 à 20h30 ! Ce cours utilise l’approche communicative des langues, basée sur l’apprentissage interactif grâce aux jeux de rôles et discussions en groupe, il permet de pouvoir rapidement être à l’aise dans la vie quotidienne et d’interagir en arabe à l’oral. L’alphabet arabe n’est pas enseigné mais le cours se base sur la translittération de l’arabe en alphabet latin. Pour plus d’informations et vous inscrire: Ecrivez-nous à : [[cours-chateaubriand@consulfrance-jerusalem.org](mailto:cours-chateaubriand@consulfrance-jerusalem.org)](mailto:cours-chateaubriand@consulfrance-jerusalem.org) Echangez avec nous par téléphone : 026282451 ou 0504705542 Pour connaitre nos autres options de cours d’arabe pour des niveaux débutants, faux débutants et intermédiaires, consultez notre site internet : [[https://www.institutfrancais-jerusalem.org/chateaubriand/cours-darabe/](https://www.institutfrancais-jerusalem.org/chateaubriand/cours-darabe/)](https://www.institutfrancais-jerusalem.org/chateaubriand/cours-darabe/) **New Speaking Palestinian Arabic course – Information meeting on Thursday 10 June 2021 at 18:30.** The French Institute of Jerusalem – Chateaubriand, in partnership with the Educational bookshop, offers a new Speaking Palestinian Arabic course for beginners and false beginners, starting Thursday June 10, every Monday and Thursday from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm! This course will use a communicative language teaching approach which ensures an interactive way of learning through role-play and group work, and allows students to quickly become comfortable in everyday life and to interact in spoken Arabic. The Arabic alphabet is not taught but the course is based on the transliteration of Arabic into the Latin alphabet. For more information and to register: Email us at: [[cours-chateaubriand@consulfrance-jerusalem.org](mailto:cours-chateaubriand@consulfrance-jerusalem.org)](mailto:cours-chateaubriand@consulfrance-jerusalem.org) Connect with us by phone: 026282451 or 0504705542 To discover more about our other Arabic courses options for beginner, false beginner and intermediate levels, visit our website: [[https://www.institutfrancais-jerusalem.org/chateaubriand/cours-darabe/](https://www.institutfrancais-jerusalem.org/chateaubriand/cours-darabe/)](https://www.institutfrancais-jerusalem.org/chateaubriand/cours-darabe/)

Entrée libre

Institut français de Jérusalem antenne Chateaubriand Jerusalem, 23 Salah Eddin street Jerusalem



