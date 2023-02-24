Rétrospective Louis NEILLOT Vichy Vichy
Rétrospective Louis NEILLOT Vichy, 24 février 2023, Vichy .
Rétrospective Louis NEILLOT
20 rue du Maréchal Foch Centre Culturel de Vichy Vichy Allier Centre Culturel de Vichy 20 rue du Maréchal Foch
2023-02-24 14:30:00 14:30:00 – 2023-03-26 18:00:00 18:00:00
Centre Culturel de Vichy 20 rue du Maréchal Foch
Vichy
Allier
Exposition du peintre Louis Neillot considéré comme le dernier des fauves.
+33 6 89 29 57 63 http://academieduvernet.org/
Centre Culturel de Vichy 20 rue du Maréchal Foch Vichy
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-26 par