Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Avezac-Prat-Lahitte, Hautes-Pyrénées Retransmission du test match France – Nouvelle-Zélande All Blacks Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Catégories d’évènement: Avezac-Prat-Lahitte

Hautes-Pyrénées

Retransmission du test match France – Nouvelle-Zélande All Blacks Avezac-Prat-Lahitte, 20 novembre 2021, Avezac-Prat-Lahitte. Retransmission du test match France – Nouvelle-Zélande All Blacks Au café Chez Félicat AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte

2021-11-20 19:30:00 – 2021-11-20 Au café Chez Félicat AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE

Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Hautes-Pyrénées Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Retransmission du test match de rugby France – Nouvelle-Zélande All Blacks.

Repas proposé Côte à l’Os

Réservation souhaitée au 06 71 84 98 22 +33 6 71 84 98 22 Au café Chez Félicat AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-17 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Avezac-Prat-Lahitte, Hautes-Pyrénées Autres Lieu Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Adresse Au café Chez Félicat AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Ville Avezac-Prat-Lahitte lieuville Au café Chez Félicat AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte