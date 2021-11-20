Retransmission du test match France – Nouvelle-Zélande All Blacks Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Avezac-Prat-Lahitte
2021-11-20 19:30:00 – 2021-11-20 Au café Chez Félicat AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE
Retransmission du test match de rugby France – Nouvelle-Zélande All Blacks.
Repas proposé Côte à l’Os
Réservation souhaitée au 06 71 84 98 22
+33 6 71 84 98 22
