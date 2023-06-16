Concert « 50 ans de chansons » Boulevard de la 4e armée, 16 juin 2023, Rethel.

2 heures de spectacleConcert – Variété et chansons française »50 ANS DE CHANSONS FRANCAISES », interprétées par la troupe « MILLENIUM ».

2023-06-16 à ; fin : 2023-06-16 . EUR.

Boulevard de la 4e armée

Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est



2 hours of showConcert – Variety and French songs « 50 YEARS OF FRENCH SONGS », performed by the troupe « MILLENIUM »

2 horas de espectáculoConcierto – Variedades y canciones francesas « 50 AÑOS DE CANCIONES FRANCESAS », interpretado por la compañía « MILLENIUM »

2 Stunden ShowKonzert – Varieté und französische Chansons « 50 ANS DE CHANSONS FRANCAISES », interpretiert von der Truppe « MILLENIUM »

