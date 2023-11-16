SOIRÉE BEAUJOLAIS AU RESTAURANT NORMAND Restaurant Normand Yport
Yport,Seine-Maritime
Soirée BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU au restaurant Normand, à Yport !
Jeudi 16 novembre 2023 à partir de 19h30
Menu à 35€ / pers.
Réservation obligatoire au 02 35 27 30 76
L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé..
Restaurant Normand place JP Laurens
Yport 76111 Seine-Maritime Normandie
NEW BEAUJOLAIS evening at Restaurant Normand in Yport!
? Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 7:30 p.m
? Menu at 35? / pers.
Reservations required on 02 35 27 30 76
Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health.
¡NUEVA velada BEAUJOLAIS en el restaurante Normand de Yport!
? Jueves 16 de noviembre de 2023 a partir de las 19h30
? Menú a 35? / pers.
Imprescindible reservar en el 02 35 27 30 76
El abuso del alcohol es peligroso para la salud.
BEAUJOLAIS NEUER Abend im Restaurant Normand, in Yport!
? Donnerstag, 16. November 2023 ab 19:30 Uhr
? Menü für 35? / Pers.
Reservierung erforderlich unter 02 35 27 30 76
Alkoholmissbrauch ist gesundheitsschädlich.
