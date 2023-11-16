SOIRÉE BEAUJOLAIS AU RESTAURANT NORMAND Restaurant Normand Yport, 16 novembre 2023, Yport.

Yport,Seine-Maritime

Soirée BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU au restaurant Normand, à Yport !

Jeudi 16 novembre 2023 à partir de 19h30

Menu à 35€ / pers.

Réservation obligatoire au 02 35 27 30 76

L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé..

2023-11-16 19:30:00 fin : 2023-11-16 . .

Restaurant Normand place JP Laurens

Yport 76111 Seine-Maritime Normandie



NEW BEAUJOLAIS evening at Restaurant Normand in Yport!

? Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 7:30 p.m

? Menu at 35? / pers.

Reservations required on 02 35 27 30 76

Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health.

¡NUEVA velada BEAUJOLAIS en el restaurante Normand de Yport!

? Jueves 16 de noviembre de 2023 a partir de las 19h30

? Menú a 35? / pers.

Imprescindible reservar en el 02 35 27 30 76

El abuso del alcohol es peligroso para la salud.

BEAUJOLAIS NEUER Abend im Restaurant Normand, in Yport!

? Donnerstag, 16. November 2023 ab 19:30 Uhr

? Menü für 35? / Pers.

Reservierung erforderlich unter 02 35 27 30 76

Alkoholmissbrauch ist gesundheitsschädlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche